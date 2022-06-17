Moldova: Next in Line?

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could Moldova be next?

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the citizens of neighbouring Moldova have been looking anxiously over the border.

For now, fighting is still some distance away, but with the pro-Kremlin separatist enclave of Transnistria already on its eastern flank, Moldovans know they remain vulnerable to Vladimir Putin’s longer-term ambitions for territory and influence.

People & Power went to find out why so many in this neutral but European Union-leaning country fear they might be next in line for Moscow’s attention.