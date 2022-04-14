Bosnia: Testing the Peace

The scars of Bosnia’s devastating civil war have never fully healed but, for years, this divided country has kept a fragile peace.

Now, with Ukraine on fire and Europe on high alert for Russian meddling elsewhere across the continent, the mood is increasingly uneasy.

For several months, pro-Kremlin Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been threatening to secede by taking his Republika Srpska enclave out of the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina that was established under the Dayton Peace Accords in December 1995.

As filmmaker Glenn Ellis found for this episode of People & Power, this has raised the dreadful spectre of conflict in the Western Balkans once more.