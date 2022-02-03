Food … Inglorious Food – Part 1

The first of a two-part investigation on criminal corruption in the international food business.

The phrase “you are what you eat” is in common usage, but what if you do not know exactly what you are eating? How about horse meat lasagne, or olive oil that is not actually made from olives, or tuna steaks laced with deadly nitrates?

These and other counterfeit and adulterated foods have been put on sale around the world – cheap and sometimes dangerous fakes of the real thing, sometimes of even the most expensive premium products. It is a secretive and deadly multibillion-dollar trade that defrauds legitimate producers and poses huge health risks to consumers.

So who is behind it?

In the first of a two-part investigation, People & Power shines a light on the criminal corruption running through the international food business and out onto our plates.