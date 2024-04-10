NewsFeed Israeli attack kills three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh

The Israeli military has confirmed it killed three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an air attack in Gaza. Four of Haniyeh’s grandchildren are also reported to have been killed in the strike on the Shati refugee camp on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Haniyeh has told Al Jazeera that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families are targeted by the Israeli army, and that the killings will not affect Hamas’s demands in negotiations for a ceasefire.