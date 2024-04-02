Why is Israel targeting Al Jazeera?

Benjamin Netanyahu says network will no longer broadcast from Israel because it threatens national security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to take Al Jazeera off air in Israel.

Calling it a “terror channel”, he accused the network of harming national security and actively participating in the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Al Jazeera says the accusations are slanderous, and jeporadise the rights and safety of its workers worldwide.

Media freedom groups are alarmed and warn Israel is trying to censor coverage of the war in Gaza.

But this isn’t the first time Israel has targeted Al Jazeera or its journalists.

So how will this ban impact its coverage? And what are the wider implications for the broadcaster?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Irene Khan – United Nations special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression

Mansour Shouman – Palestinian aid activist and citizen journalist who survived five months of war in Gaza

Daniel Levy – President of the US / Middle East Project and a former Israeli peace negotiator