Why are farmers protesting across Europe?

Demonstrators are denouncing EU policies that they say could drive them out of business.

Furious farmers across the European Union are driving their protests home to their countries’ leaders.

They say EU policies, which national governments must enforce, could put many of them out of business.

And more demonstrations are planned in their revolt against high costs, EU climate change policies, food imports and support for Ukraine.

So, what political impact could their actions have?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Michael Fitzmaurice – independent member of the Republic of Ireland’s Dail (parliament), and an advocate for farmers and rural communities

Francisco Guerreiro – an independent member of the European Parliament with the Group of the Greens and European Free Alliance

Pieter Cleppe – a European policy analyst, and editor-in-chief of the news website BrusselsReport.eu