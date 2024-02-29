What role does parliament play in Iran?

Iranians are choosing a new legislature and many hope it will pave the way for reform.

Iran’s parliamentary elections look set to be a major test for the government.

While anti-establishment candidates are not expected to win many seats, a low voter turnout could indicate widespread discontent.

In 2022, the country was rocked by mass protests, and many Iranians are still calling for reforms.

So how is the government responding? And what lies ahead for the Islamic republic?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi – professor at the University of Tehran and and Iranian political analyst

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – professor of international relations and modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge

Adnan Tabatabai – Iranian affairs analyst and chief executive of CARPO, a think tank focused on the Middle East