Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a humanitarian crisis

Heavy fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels is fuelling displacement and regional tensions.

M23 rebels have closed in on the capital of North Kivu as fighting with government forces escalates in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hundreds of thousands of people are arriving in Goma in the hope of finding food, water and shelter.

This situation is expected to worsen when United Nations peacekeepers withdraw from the country at the end of this year.

What is driving this conflict? Can a lasting peace be achieved?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Patrick Muyaya Katembwe – Minister of Communication and Media and spokesperson for the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Lawrence Kanyuka – Political spokesperson, M23 rebel group

Crystal Orderson – Journalist at The Africa Report

Fred Bauma – Executive director, senior fellow at the NYU Center on International Cooperation