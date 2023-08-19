Who’s targeted by the trilateral security summit at Camp David?

Leaders of Japan, South Korea and the US agree to shore up relations in the Asia-Pacific region.

“A new era of cooperation” – that is how US President Joe Biden has described his meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David in Maryland.

The three heads of state pledged to deepen their security partnership in the Asia-Pacific.

The meeting is seen as a bid to project unity in the face of China’s growing influence in the region and nuclear threats from North Korea.

Beijing denounced the summit and within hours carried out naval drills in Taiwanese waters.

So what does it all mean for the region?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Nancy Snow – Foreign policy adviser to Japan’s government

Edward Howell – Lecturer at New College, Oxford University

Shirley Yu – Senior visiting fellow at London School of Economics