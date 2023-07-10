Repairing relations between the US and China

Two high-profile US visitors have been to Beijing in the past month amid US-China tensions.

Relations between the US and China appear to be at a crossroads.

Two high-profile US visitors have been to Beijing in the past month to try to repair the damaged relationship.

Trade sanctions, computer chip secrets and Taiwan are just some of the points of contention for the world’s two biggest economies and nuclear superpowers.

But so far, there is apparently little to show for the diplomatic missions.

So are they just photo ops and political theatre?

Or has anything been achieved?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Paul Triolo – senior vice president for China at global business strategy firm Albright Stonebridge

Elizabeth Larus – founder and president of E Larus Consulting

Andy Mok – senior research fellow, China’s Center for China and Globalization think tank