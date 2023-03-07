Will the UN’s plea to help Rohingya refugees be answered?

The UN is appealing to global powers to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The United Nations is appealing for nearly $900m to help Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh from their native Myanmar.

So, how will the international community respond?

And can the Rohingya ever hope for an end to the stateless limbo they’re trapped in?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Razia Sultana – Founder of RW Welfare Society, a women’s rights organisation.

Matthew Smith – Chief executive and co-founder of Fortify Rights, a human rights organisation.

Regina De La Portilla – UNHCR communication officer in Cox’s Bazar