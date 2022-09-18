Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds
Will the dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan be settled?
Dozens of people have been killed and others injured in border fighting, with both sides blaming each other.
More fighting has taken place between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over border territory – a dispute that goes back to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Skirmishes that started a few days ago have killed and injured dozens of people.
Both landlocked nations are accusing each other of breaking a recent ceasefire.
But what’s caused this latest round of fighting?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Kadyr Toktogulov – Former Kyrgyzstan ambassador to the US and Canada
Sergei Markov – Director of the Institute of Political Studies in Moscow and a former member of the Russian parliament
Bruce Pannier- Journalist who specialises in Central Asia
