Will the dispute between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan be settled?

Dozens of people have been killed and others injured in border fighting, with both sides blaming each other.

More fighting has taken place between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over border territory – a dispute that goes back to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Skirmishes that started a few days ago have killed and injured dozens of people.

Both landlocked nations are accusing each other of breaking a recent ceasefire.

But what’s caused this latest round of fighting?

