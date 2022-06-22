Will a new vote in Israel make a difference?

Defections, inability to pass legislation, and disagreements with Arab-Israeli coalition led to government’s downfall.

Keeping Benjamin Netanyahu out. That is what the eight parties making up the Israeli government had in common.

But it has not been enough to keep a government, divided on nearly everything, from collapsing.

Defections, an inability to pass legislation, and disagreements with Arab-Israeli coalition allies over Israeli attacks on the occupied Al-Aqsa Mosque compound all leading to a dissolution of parliament after only a year in office.

How can long-term political instability in Israel be tackled?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Gil Hoffman – Chief political correspondent at The Jerusalem Post

Meron Rapoport – Writer and editor at Local Call

Gideon Rahat – Senior fellow at Israel Democracy Institute and chair of political science at Hebrew University of Jerusalem