Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds
Can Ukraine defend itself?
President Zelenskyy calls for more support as Russian invasion intensifies.
Russian troops have taken several towns and cities in Ukraine, as well as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site.
Now they are attacking the capital, Kyiv. The US, EU and Western allies have imposed more sanctions on Russia’s financial sector.
But Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the response is not good enough, adding his country is being forced to fight alone.
So what are the options? Can Ukraine defend itself?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Halyna Yanchenko – member of the Ukrainian parliament
Dmitry Bridzhe – Russian political analyst
Andreas Krieg – assistant professor, Defence Studies Department, King’s College London
Published On 25 Feb 2022