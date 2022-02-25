President Zelenskyy calls for more support as Russian invasion intensifies.

Russian troops have taken several towns and cities in Ukraine, as well as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site.

Now they are attacking the capital, Kyiv. The US, EU and Western allies have imposed more sanctions on Russia’s financial sector.

But Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the response is not good enough, adding his country is being forced to fight alone.

So what are the options? Can Ukraine defend itself?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Halyna Yanchenko – member of the Ukrainian parliament

Dmitry Bridzhe – Russian political analyst

Andreas Krieg – assistant professor, Defence Studies Department, King’s College London