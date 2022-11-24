Why is China persisting with its strict zero-COVID policy?

Anger and frustration in China as repeated lockdowns limit economic activity and isolate millions.

China’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 involves widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing.

But nearly three years after the pandemic was first identified in Wuhan, cases have surged to a new high.

The outbreaks have forced shutdowns in large swaths of the country, despite the strict policy being eased earlier this month.

The repeated lockdowns have led to rare displays of public anger, including workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory fighting with security forces.

So, what are the implications for China and the world?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Senior Fellow, Taihe Institute

Alicia Garcia Herrero – Chief economist for Asia Pacific, Natixis

Oksana Pyzik – Lead Global Citizenship Programme on outbreaks of Infectious Diseases, University College London