What role does Africa have in a global economy?

African countries say they’re marginalised and global financial policies are hampering their access to capital markets.

Africa’s influence on issues of global importance remains “far too narrow and marginalised”.

African leaders made those comments earlier this week in Washington, DC, as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank held annual meetings.

The IMF’s latest economic outlook for Africa shows that the region faces uncertainty.

Regional leaders appealed for the continent not to be forgotten.

So, what should be done to further integrate the continent into the world economy?

Presenter: Emily Angwin

Guests:

Daouda Sembene – Distinguished non-resident fellow at the Center for Global Development, and former executive director at the International Monetary Fund

Abdelmalek Alaoui – Economist and CEO and Founder of GeupardGroup

Pierre Tan-chou – Senior director of ASG’s Africa Practice where he advises clients on trade, investment and governance on the continent