Alex Honnold: Defying heights, changing the world

Alex Honnold on his fight against climate change and balancing high stakes rock climbing with family life.

Can sporting success be used to make the world a better place?

Iman Amrani sits down with Alex Honnold, considered by many the most talented rock climber ever, to talk about the work he does outside of climbing and how he balances his commitment to rock climbing with family life.

Honnold rose to fame after being featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, where he scaled El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any ropes or safety gear.

He has a foundation dedicated to combatting climate change while also helping in-need communities.