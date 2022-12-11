UK: What is legitimate protest?

A climate organiser and an anti-arms activist discuss different tactics for change from within and outside the political system.

Facing tighter rules on protest, activists across the United Kingdom are going to great lengths to force attention onto issues like the climate crisis or international arms trade.

In this episode, two activists discuss the use of different tactics and paths for achieving change.

Fatima-Zahra Ibrahim is a co-founder of Green New Deal Rising, a movement of young people who challenge politicians on their climate record and campaign for a just transition to a green economy.

Anti-arms activist Huda Ammori is a co-founder of Palestine Action, which campaigns to shut down factories linked to the arms trade operating on UK soil, such as those of Elbit Systems.