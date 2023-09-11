Paul Pogba: Faith, fame and police violence

The French football star discusses his faith, the media, police violence in France and mental health in football.

French footballer Paul Pogba rocketed to stardom in the 2010s with Italian super club Juventus, bringing home four league titles.

His 2016 transfer to Manchester United made him the world’s most expensive player at the time, and two years later, Pogba won football’s ultimate prize – scoring in the final as France won the World Cup.

Now after injury and criticism of inconsistent form, Pogba is eager to prove his critics wrong.

He talks to presenter Iman Amrani about his upbringing in the Parisian suburbs, his faith, being held at gunpoint in an extortion attempt and speaking out on issues that matter to him.