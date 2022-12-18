Kenya: Music, activism and ending police violence

Disillusioned by electoral politics, an activist and a musician mobilise against police killings and government neglect.

Wanjira Wanjiru is the co-founder of the Mathare Social Justice Centre, which has been documenting extrajudicial killings by police and gender-based violence in the informal settlement of Mathare, Nairobi. Wanjiru also founded and runs the Matigari Book Club, an educational programme for the youth in Mathare.

Dash Johnte is a rapper and founder of Ndoto Zetu, an after-school programme for children living next to Nairobi’s largest landfill site, Dandora. Through his music, social work and activism, he calls attention to police brutality, corruption and pollution.

They discuss how to bring about lasting change in their communities.