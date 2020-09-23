Reforms haven’t stopped police from killing Black people at alarmingly high rates. Now protesters want to defund police.
We examine the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on essential workers in the US and the risks to their health and safety.
We examine violent attacks against Jewish Americans in the US and the anti-Semitic conspiracy...
Civilian casualties investigated amid a surging air campaign as US prepares for possible withdrawal...
Residents of predominantly black and poor neighbourhood search for answers and justice amid unusually high cancer rates.
A look at Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail as they battle for the future of the US Democratic party.
The lack of a national paid family and medical leave policy has consequences for millions of workers in the US.
We investigate what is at the heart of the Amazon burning and meet the people risking their lives to defend the land.
How did the racist ideology behind recent US white supremacist attacks seep into the country’s mainstream discourse?
Fault Lines examines early abortion bans passed in the US, how women are resisting, and whether the laws will stand.
Fault Lines investigates the $12bn industry of correctional healthcare and the surge in jail deaths in the US.
Fault Lines investigates what’s behind the skyrocketing price of prescription medication in the US and the human cost.
Child victims of abuse by a Catholic priest call on New York City’s most influential cleric to remove him from ministry.
Have US aviation regulators allowed the industry too much control over safety? Investigating the Boeing 737 MAX crashes.