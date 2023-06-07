The Price of Perfection: The dangers of Brazilian butt lifts

Fault Lines investigates Miami’s cosmetic surgery industry and the battle between profits and patient safety.

In this episode of Fault Lines, we look into Florida’s cosmetic surgery industry, which has made national headlines for its high incidence of patient death and disfigurement, especially with regard to the extremely popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgeries.

The Florida Board of Medicine has spent years trying to place guardrails on the industry, particularly with regard to BBL surgeries, but our investigation reveals a pattern of surgeons engaging in unsafe practices and lobbying lawmakers to allow them to continue doing so.