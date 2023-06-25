Scout Master: One of the largest sex abuse scandals in US history

Fault Lines investigates how sexual abuse by a Boy Scouts of America scoutmaster was a factor in an unthinkable family tragedy.

In 1997, the small town of Lonoke, Arkansas, in the United States was shaken by the news that a local family had been killed and son Heath Stocks was the prime suspect.

Twenty-five years later, Fault Lines travels to Lonoke to re-examine the case and its connection to one of the largest sex abuse scandals in American history.