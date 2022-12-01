On May 11, 2022, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was reporting from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when an Israeli soldier shot and killed her.

The Israeli military would eventually admit it was “possible” she was killed by their fire.

But Abu Akleh was also an American citizen and her killing has brought into sharp focus the United States’s handling of her case.

In The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, Fault Lines spoke with witnesses from that day and took questions to the White House and State Department about whether the US will investigate her shooting.