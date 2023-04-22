Believing in Change: Faith and the mission to protect our planet

earthrise explores how faith communities are mobilising to protect our common planetary home.

With nearly 85 percent of the global population claiming affiliation with a faith, how are the world’s religions taking action on the climate and nature crises?

Starting with a summer solstice ceremony at the ancient monument of Stonehenge, earthrise presenter Amanda Burrell goes on a journey to discover how the faithful are mobilising in service of our planet.

From community leaders using Islamic scripture to inspire behaviour change, to the Anglican bishop realising they must put moral pressure on political leaders, and Pope Francis’s call to all people to care for our common home, there is a growing awareness among the faithful that they need to do more.

This is not only about touching hearts and souls. The faiths have huge assets which could transform global economic systems if invested in a sustainable future.