The Case for the Climate

earthrise meets some of the environmental campaigners and lawyers who are forcing systemic change through the courts.

National and international commitments to reducing emissions and protecting nature are plentiful and, yet, it is rare that promises and pledges lead to meaningful and consistent action.

The November 2022 UN climate change talks, or COP27, provided yet more proof that they are, for the most part, a load of hot air.

In this programme, we find out about some of the historic cases in which citizens and campaigners took on governments and multinationals and won.

earthrise travels to the United Kingdom, where three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are filing a case against the government’s Net Zero Strategy. And in Amsterdam, we find out how a cluster of cases have made legal history and are forcing political and corporate climate action.