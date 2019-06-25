A 304,000-hectare national park in Chile is being brought back to life by restoring the land to nature.
earthrise is Al Jazeera’s award-winning environmental show exploring the most significant threats to our planet by highlighting eco-friendly solutions from around the world. earthrise brings you the stories of those who strive to improve our quality of life and reduce our negative impact on the earth.
Bottle boats in Cameroon and recycled gum in Britain: How to tackle the scourge of plastic waste plaguing our planet.
Zero waste restaurant and jellyfish dinners: Alternative food solutions could help alleviate an...
We meet some of the conservationists fighting to protect the world’s rare and precious ecosystems.
earthrise looks at ways of healing one of the silent and often forgotten casualties of war – the environment.
We learn about the social movements fighting for our environmental future before humanity reaches a point of no return.
earthrise travels to the UK where old industrial sites are being turned into safe havens for insects.
earthrise goes to Canada and France to look at ways of dealing with the plastic pollution crisis.
earthrise travels to the UK and New Zealand to meet the scientists trying to stop the decline of insect populations.
We join Greenpeace on their Antarctica expedition as they fight for the creation of the world’s largest protected area.
A look at how communities in India and Denmark have adjusted their way of living, turning it into a greener alternative.
A look at how locals are finding ways to coexist with their animal neighbours in Australia and Bangladesh.
We look at the state of global food security amid rising concerns about the world population and climate change.
We travel to southern Kenya and Myanmar to see how locals are coping with extreme weather conditions.