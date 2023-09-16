Will the AU’s admission to the G20 bring real change?

The G20 gave the African Union a seat at its table during its annual summit in India.

African nations are drowning in debt. They are among the worst hit by the impact of extreme weather and food insecurity.

Yet, Africans have long complained about not having a say on issues that affect them the most, as global institutions are dominated by wealthy nations.

In what was seen as a powerful recognition of Africa’s status, the Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a permanent member. So will the G20 champion the developing world?

Elsewhere, we look at the cost of Morocco’s strongest earthquake in a century.

And as inflation hits a new record in Egypt, we explore how Egyptians are coping.