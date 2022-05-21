Can cryptocurrencies make a strong comeback?

A recent meltdown in the crypto market has caused panic among investors.

Wild swings are common with cryptocurrencies, but not many would have predicted stablecoins – that are touted as secure – could crash.

The unexpected fall in prices has sent the crypto world into meltdown as investors went into what has been compared with a “traditional run” on the banks.

Bitcoin reached its lowest point since 2020 and more than $500bn has been knocked off the sector’s trillion-dollar total market value. The coins later recovered some ground, but investor sentiment remains volatile.

Elsewhere, governments are increasingly tightening their grip on food supplies. Can trade protectionism be avoided?