The Chinese migrants risking it all for the American dream

Chinese asylum seekers are entering the US via a dangerous route through Latin America. 101 East investigates.

Traversing Latin America to the United States has become a well-worn path for those seeking new lives.

But now, would-be migrants are coming from further afield – China.

This year, thousands have already made the trip known as “zouxian” or “the route”.

Their goal: asylum in the US.

Migrants cite a host of reasons for leaving China, from economic uncertainty and Beijing’s harsh COVID-19 policies to human rights.

But they can fall prey to human traffickers, corrupt officials and even drug cartels.

Despite the dangers, more and more Chinese are risking it all for the American dream. 101 East investigates.