Investigating China’s Secret Overseas Stations

101 East investigates a global network of secret Chinese ‘police outposts’ and allegations Chinese dissidents are being stalked and harassed in Europe.

In Europe, a Chinese dissident fears for his safety.

He says his life is being destroyed by harassment and threats he believes are linked to a network of unofficial Chinese police outposts – and he says he has evidence to prove it.

A human rights group has revealed more than 100 clandestine “service stations” across the globe linked with police in China, which they say are being used to hunt down Chinese citizens living in exile.

China denies the claims.

101 East investigates allegations of stalking and intimidation of Chinese dissidents and delves into the secretive world of China’s influence overseas.