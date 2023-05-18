Bringing back Asia’s stolen artefacts

101 East joins the hunt to bring back Asia’s looted artefacts from museums and private collections across Europe, the US and Australia.

Since the 19th century, thousands of ancient artefacts have been looted from Asian countries, ending up in Western museums and private collections.

Now archaeologists, activists, internet sleuths and lawyers are joining forces to hunt down the priceless stolen artefacts and have them returned home.

Investigators from Cambodia and Thailand to the United Kingdom and the United States are searching for evidence to reclaim pieces stolen by one of the world’s most notorious art thieves.

They are gathering firsthand testimonies from looters, and using photographic and forensic evidence.

In this special report, 101 East follows the hunt for Asia’s stolen artefacts.