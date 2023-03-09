The battle to save Nepal’s wildlife
Tigers and rhinos were almost poached to extinction in Nepal – now their numbers are on the rise. We ask how they did it and at what cost.
In the 1960s, Nepal’s one-horned rhino population had plummeted to less than 100, with poachers threatening it with extinction.
Yet Nepal’s latest rhino census reveals something remarkable – the number of rhinos has grown to 752.
The rise is attributed to one of the world’s toughest anti-poaching approaches, mixed with innovative community-based conservation efforts.
And this success is not limited to the rhino – with the Himalayan nation close to tripling its tiger population in 2022.
101 East investigates one of the greatest conservation success stories in Asia and asks if it is sustainable.
Published On 9 Mar 2023