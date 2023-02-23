Indonesia’s Rebel Bikers

101 East meets the female stunt riders defying gravity and tradition in Indonesia.

Across Indonesia, death-defying motorbike riders are the star attraction at fun fairs known as “pasar malams”.

The performers propel their bikes up the near-vertical walls of the so-called “Devil’s Barrel”, a two-storey high wooden structure.

Stunt riding is a male-dominated world in the conservative Muslim-majority country, but now a group of young women are blazing their own trail.

