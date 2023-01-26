Resurrecting Australia’s Extinct Tasmanian Tiger

101 East meets the scientists trying to bring the Tasmanian tiger back to life and asks if it is scientifically possible or just a publicity stunt.

Australia’s thylacine has been extinct for almost 100 years, but a group of the country’s scientists say they will have it roaming the wilds again in a matter of years.

Having received a $15m funding windfall, they are embarking on a project to bring the so-called Tasmanian tiger back to life and are hoping the technology they develop will also help save endangered species from extinction.

But many leading scientists dismiss it as fanciful, claiming the money would be better spent elsewhere.

101 East meets the scientists behind the ambitious project to bring thylacine back to life.