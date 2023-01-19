Singapore’s deadly drug war

As Singapore steps up its pace of executions, 101 East investigates government claims that the death penalty deters drug trafficking.

Singapore is known for having some of the toughest drug laws in the world.

The government insists that the death penalty helps keep the country safe. But a spate of executions has caused alarm and triggered unprecedented protests in the city-state.

Authorities say the majority of Singapore’s residents support its zero-tolerance policy. But critics maintain that vulnerable people are being killed, leaving families devastated.

Should Singapore heed calls to rethink its drug laws? 101 East investigates.