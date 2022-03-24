Saving Nepal’s Mothers

Every day in Nepal, at least three mothers die while giving birth.

In the remote mountains of Nepal, a shortage of healthcare means childbirth can be particularly fraught.

For some women who experience complications, an emergency helicopter service is their only hope.

The rugged terrain makes it a dangerous mission for all those involved, but it can be crucial in saving the lives of mothers and their newborns.

101 East meets the women risking their lives to become mothers and those trying to save them.