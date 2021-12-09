Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 49 minutes 50 seconds
From: 101 East

South Korea’s House of Horror

101 East investigates one of South Korea’s worst peace-time atrocities and those allegedly behind it now living in Australia.

It is one of the darkest chapters in South Korea’s post-war history, a site where thousands were allegedly enslaved, abused, raped and even killed.

Known as Brothers Home, it was supposed to be a shelter for the homeless, but according to witnesses and evidence from the site, from 1976 to 1987 it was the scene of one of the country’s worst atrocities.

More than 30 years later, survivors are still fighting for justice.

101 East investigates the crimes allegedly committed and those said to be behind them now living in Australia.

Published On 9 Dec 2021
More episodes from
101 East

India’s Stolen Youth

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Flashpoint: China and Taiwan

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Dying to Deliver: Overworked in South Korea

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Why are so many Indian sugarcane cutters removing their wombs?

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds
Show more
More episodes from
101 East

India’s Stolen Youth

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Flashpoint: China and Taiwan

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Dying to Deliver: Overworked in South Korea

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Why are so many Indian sugarcane cutters removing their wombs?

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds
Show more

Related

More from Documentary
Most Read