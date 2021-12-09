South Korea’s House of Horror

101 East investigates one of South Korea’s worst peace-time atrocities and those allegedly behind it now living in Australia.

It is one of the darkest chapters in South Korea’s post-war history, a site where thousands were allegedly enslaved, abused, raped and even killed.

Known as Brothers Home, it was supposed to be a shelter for the homeless, but according to witnesses and evidence from the site, from 1976 to 1987 it was the scene of one of the country’s worst atrocities.

More than 30 years later, survivors are still fighting for justice.

101 East investigates the crimes allegedly committed and those said to be behind them now living in Australia.