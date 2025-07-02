The Take: Can the DRC-Rwanda deal deliver peace?

The US-brokered peace agreement comes after years of conflict, displacing 7 million people.

The conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) involving a long history with neighboring Rwanda has created one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. With a United States-brokered agreement between the DRC and Rwanda to end the war, will there be peace?

In this episode:

Kambale Musavuli (@kambale), analyst, Center for Research on the Congo

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari and our guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube