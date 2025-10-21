The Take: Inside Israel’s war of imprisonment against Palestinians

What can the release of Palestinian detainees tell us about the ceasefire and the future of Israeli occupation?

Thousands of Palestinians have been freed under a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel – but many more remain in Israeli prisons. As arrests continue and families wait for answers, what does “freedom” really mean under occupation? And how does detention shape daily life, resistance, and hope in Palestine?

In this episode:

Shawan Jabarin (@SJabaren), general director, Al-Haq

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Melanie Marich, with Catherine Nouhan, Haleema Shah, Fatima Shafiq, Tamara Khandaker and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

