The Take: Will Madagascar’s coup overshadow its Gen Z revolution?

Madagascar’s Gen Z protesters are declaring victory this week after President Andry Rajoelina fled the country and Colonel Michael Randrianirina declared himself president. This comes after young people led weeks of antigovernment protests. But with military leaders taking control and government institutions suspended, is this really the change Madagascar’s Gen Z wants for their country?

Rose Mumanya – Political Risk Analyst

