The Take: Why the Nobel Peace Prize sparked fury in Caracas

Venezuela’s president shut down an embassy after a peace prize. Why did the Nobel trigger such outrage?

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is furious after the Nobel Peace Prize went to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. She dedicated her award to United States President Donald Trump, who is reportedly pushing for regime change in Venezuela. What does the award mean for Maduro’s hold on power and Venezuela’s struggle for democracy?

