The Take: What Jared Kushner’s Middle East diplomacy means for Gaza

Jared Kushner, a billionaire real-estate scion, is shaping the future of Gaza. Why is the United States president’s son-in-law at the heart of the Gaza ceasefire deal – and the future of the Middle East?

Ali Harb (@harbpeace), journalist, Al Jazeera

