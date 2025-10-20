The Take: Why is Israel still restricting aid to Gaza?

A fragile ceasefire is in effect, and the living Israeli captives are back home, but Israel is continuing to restrict humanitarian aid into Gaza. With decimated medical infrastructure across the strip and famine conditions in the north, what will it take for Gaza to get the aid it needs?

In this episode:

Hisham Mhanna (@MhannaHesham) – Spokesperson, International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Noor Wazwaz, and Haleema Shah, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, Amy Walters, Melanie Marich, Tamara Khandaker, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tracie Hunte, Tamara Khandaker, Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Melanie Marich, Catherine Nouhan, Haleema Shah, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Farhan Rafid and Fatima Shafiq. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube