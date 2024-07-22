The Take: Why are Bangladesh students protesting?

Bangladesh student protests against quotas for government jobs have escalated into the country’s worst unrest in years.

School’s out in Bangladesh, and students are up in arms against government job quotas. In response, there has been a deadly crackdown in which authorities have shut down all public universities and cut mobile phone services. Are students in Bangladesh losing faith in their country’s promise of independence and democracy?

In this episode:

Zulkarnain Saer Khan (@ZulkarnainSaer) – Investigative journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sarí el-Khalili, Khaled Soltan, and Sonia Bhagat, with Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan and Veronique Eshaya.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube