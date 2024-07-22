The Take: Joe Biden’s departure – a political earthquake

President Joe Biden has exited the 2024 US presidential race, yielding to mounting pressure after a poor debate showing and growing Democratic unease over his performance. We look back at Biden’s long political journey and the implications of his sudden departure for Democrats’ prospects in November.

In this episode:

Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui): Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke, Sonia Bhagat, Ashish Malhotra, and Sarí el-Khalili, with Khaled Soltan, Duha Mosaad, Tamara Khandaker, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolome, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker, and Veronique Eshaya.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube