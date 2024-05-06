Podcast, The Take
The Take: The movement to break Israel’s siege on Gaza

The Freedom Flotilla’s latest mission is delayed, but it hopes to set sail to Gaza soon.

Activists hold a press conference inside a ship belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition while it anchors in the Tuzla seaport, near Istanbul on April 19, 2024
Activists speak to the media inside a ship belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition while it is anchored in the Tuzla seaport near Istanbul on April 19, 2024 [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
As aid barely trickles into Gaza, a group of activists are trying to take matters into their own hands. The Freedom Flotilla movement plans to set sail to Gaza carrying more than 5,000 tonnes of aid on a mission that means taking on great personal risk for its volunteers. The Take looks into their years-long struggle to break Israel’s siege on Gaza.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Tabish Talib and our host Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

