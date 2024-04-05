Podcast, The Take
Did Israel intentionally target a World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza?

World Central Kitchen is known for feeding people around the world. Why did Israel open fire on its workers?

People gather around the carcass of a car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024
People gather around the wreck of a car used by the US-based aid group World Central Kitchen that was one of three hit by Israeli air strikes on April 1, 2024, in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip [AFP]
Published On 5 Apr 2024

An investigation by Al Jazeera’s Sanad verification agency has found that Israeli drones intentionally hit three vehicles carrying members of the charity group World Central Kitchen. The killing of these aid workers adds to a death toll of hundreds of Palestinian aid workers killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Miranda Lin with our host Kevin Hirten. Fahrinisa Campana and Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

