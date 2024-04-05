Did Israel intentionally target a World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza?

World Central Kitchen is known for feeding people around the world. Why did Israel open fire on its workers?

An investigation by Al Jazeera’s Sanad verification agency has found that Israeli drones intentionally hit three vehicles carrying members of the charity group World Central Kitchen. The killing of these aid workers adds to a death toll of hundreds of Palestinian aid workers killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.

