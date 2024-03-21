Podcast, The Take
The Take: The strength and agony of Gaza’s mothers

As much of the Arab world marks Mother’s Day, one Palestinian mother reflects on what she left in Gaza.

A woman holds a baby as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes take shelter at the border with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2024
A woman holds a baby as displaced Palestinians who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes take shelter at the border with Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2024 [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 21 Mar 2024

Finding enough diapers has become an almost impossible task in Gaza, nearly six months since Israel’s war began. As much of the Arab world celebrates Mother’s Day, we learn what raising a family in a war zone is really like.

In this episode: 

  • Eman Basher (@sometimespooh) – Teacher, writer and mother from Gaza

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Miranda Lin with our host Malika Bilal. Zaina Badr and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special shoutout to Eman’s mother, Rehab Kullab.

Source: Al Jazeera