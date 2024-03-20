The Take: Why has Israel launched an attack on al-Shifa Hospital again?
Israel strikes al-Shifa Hospital again, and detains another Palestinian journalist in the process.
Israeli forces attacked Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital for the fourth time on Monday, beating and detaining Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul in the process. Why is this hospital a target this time?
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: Is a US bill that could ban TikTok a step down a slippery slope?
The Take: Thirteen years later, has the world forgotten Syria?
The Take: What the manipulated Kate Middleton photo says about UK media
In this episode:
- Biesan Abu-Kwaik (@BiesanAK), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by David Enders, Fahrinisa Campana, and Amy Walters with our host Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube