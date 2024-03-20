The Take: Why has Israel launched an attack on al-Shifa Hospital again?

Israel strikes al-Shifa Hospital again, and detains another Palestinian journalist in the process.

Israeli forces attacked Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital for the fourth time on Monday, beating and detaining Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul in the process. Why is this hospital a target this time?

