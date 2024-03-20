Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why has Israel launched an attack on al-Shifa Hospital again?

Israel strikes al-Shifa Hospital again, and detains another Palestinian journalist in the process.

Palestinians inspect Al Shifa Hospital which was raided by Israeli forces during its ground operation, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 25, 2023
Palestinians inspect al-Shifa Hospital, raided by Israeli forces during a ground operation, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 25, 2023 [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Published On 20 Mar 2024

Israeli forces attacked Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital for the fourth time on Monday, beating and detaining Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul in the process. Why is this hospital a target this time?

In this episode: 

  • Biesan Abu-Kwaik (@BiesanAK), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Fahrinisa Campana, and Amy Walters with our host Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

